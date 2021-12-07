Raymond Eugene Duff



Raymond Eugene Duff, 82, or Gravois Mills, died Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Betty A. Duff.

He was born Dec. 6, 1938 in Kansas City, Kan., to Geraldine and Jack Duff who preceded him in death. He was one of eight children. He had four brothers, Kenneth, John, Jack and Gary, who all preceded him in death. He is survived by three younger sisters Mary, Peggy and Judy.

At age 17, he joined the United States Marine Corps. He served in the motor transport division from January 1956 to January 1959 and was honorably discharged in January 1962.

He married Karla Mae in January 1960. They had two children, Robin in September 1960 and Raymond Junior in June 1963. His eldest granddaughter died September 1997, followed by his son Junior in August 2015. He is survived by his daughter Robin and a granddaughter.

In early 1960, he owned and raced his own open-wheel dragster at several drag strips in the southern California area. He moved to the Lake of the Ozarks in 1973 where he met his wife, Betty. They married June 1, 1974. He joined her and her two daughters Debra and Tamra.

He was a plumbing contractor and owned and operated Ray Duff Plumbing at the Lake of the Ozarks for more than 40 years. He was also the owner and operator of several over-the-road trucks.

In his later years, he enjoyed rebuilding a variety of cars, trucks, and boats, traveling, fishing, hunting, and gardening.

A celebration of life observance was Monday, Nov. 29 at the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel in Laurie.

Inurnment will be at a later date.

Arrangements under direction of the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel in Laurie.