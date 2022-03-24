Robert Gordon Fultz, II, 48, of Stover, died Friday, March 11, 2022 in Stover.

He was born April 30, 1973 in Danville, Ill., a son of the late Robert Gordon Fultz, I, and Patricia Lorraine (McCumber) Fultz.

He lived in Indiana most of his life and was a 1991 graduate of North Vermillion High School in Cayuga, Ind.

He worked alongside his father on the family farm many years. He moved to the Ivy Bend community at Lake of the Ozarks five years ago.

He enjoyed being outdoors, especially riding his motorcycle and boating.

He is survived by son Robert Gordon Fultz, III of Perryville, Ind.; sister Nancy Noggle and husband Brandon of Cayuga, Ind.; two nephews; other relatives and many friends.

A celebration of life observance will be at a later date in Indiana.

Arrangements under direction of the Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home of Versailles.