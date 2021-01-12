

Ronald Elwin Retherford, 90, of Denver, Colo. died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, after a battle with cancer.

He was born July 19, 1930, in Shaw, Colo., the third son of Marion Ellis Retherford and Ruby Catherine Barnett.

He served in the Army from October 1951 to August 1953.

He met Janice K. Grimes, at the Highway Café in Akron, Colo., and they were married Aug. 12, 1956 in Akron. She survives of the home.

He worked as a telephone system installer for Western Electric, and installed phone equipment all over the southwestern United States.

He retired after 26 years.

In 1982, the couple moved to Stover, and, over the years, built a seven bedroom farmhouse.

He enjoyed music and could play a variety of instruments, including piano, harmonica, accordion, dulcimer, and guitar. Later in life, he joined a group of musicians who played once a week in an antique store in California, Mo.

The couple enjoyed playing cribbage, card games, and dominoes in their home.

He enjoyed serving at chicken barbecues to help raise funds for the Stover United Methodist Church. Humility and integrity defined his character. He had a love of God and a desire to be a good husband, father, and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife; daughter Debbi Logan and husband Glen of New Iberia, La; son,Rick Retherford and wife Heidi of Morrison, Colo.; brother-in-law Gene Grimes of Rantoul, Kan.; four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by brothers Jim Retherford and Bill Retherford, and sister Shirley Chapin.

Memorial contributions were suggested to a community food pantry.

Make checks payable to “Ministerial Alliance” and send them to the Stover United Methodist Church, PO Box 138, Stover, MO 65078.

Visitation is scheduled 10 a.m. Saturday, January 16 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Littleton, Colo. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. in the same building.

Immediately after the services, internment will take place at Evergreen Memorial Park in Evergreen, Colo. Following the burial, a luncheon at the nearby Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is planned.

Arrangements under direction of Evergreen Memorial Park in Evergreen, Colo.

https://zoom.us/j/94476036967?pwd=QkhqWEVvalZqbWU0TlBBcWJOOWg4UT09