Rudy Dostal

Rudy Laverne Dostal, 86, of Gravois Mills, died Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in Ozark.

He was born March 18, 1933 in Fremont, Neb., to Rudolph and Florence (Dolph) Dostal.

He lived most of his life in Jackson and Morgan counties in Missouri.

He was a member and later president in the Sugar Creek Optimist Club, aiding youth in various ways including hearing aid purchases.

He became Lieutenant Governor for the Missouri Optimist. Club.

He worked various jobs in truck driving, selling ice cream at the World Trade Center, in a meat packing plant during a Kansas City flood, and in construction.

He served in the United States Army and was drafted for service in the Korean War. The war ended just as he was preparing to board a plane from a southern military base.

He was a successful builder in Jackson County and built a few subdivisions in Blue Springs. His most notable build was a house ordered by the secret service to monitor the Truman Home.

He enjoyed fishing and Lake of the Ozarks. In his younger years, he was a pilot. He later renewed his aviation license and flew friends and family on family vacations. He enjoyed spending time at Independence Airport flying and watching the new students.

He married Beverly Ann Yancik Aug. 8, 1953. She preceded him in death in 2019.

He is survived by sister Betty Anthony of Independence; daughter Debra Richardson and husband John; two grandchildren; four great grandchilden; and one great-great grandson.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Richard Dostal.

A graveside service was Tuesday, March 16, at Greenmore Memorial Gardens in Barnett.

Arrangements under direction of Scrivner-Morrow Funeral Home in Versailles.