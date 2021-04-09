Ruth M. (Green) (Taylor) Robin

Ruth M. (Green) (Taylor) Robin, 90, of Laurie, died Monday, March 29, 2021, at the Laurie Care Center in Laurie.

She was born May 2, 1930, in Johnson County, a daughter of the late Albert and Anna Marie (Bradshaw) Green.

She married Carl Taylor June 5, 1952. He preceded her in death May 16, 1988. She married Gerald Robin May 15, 2004 at the West Lake Christian Church in Laurie. He preceded her in death Nov. 1, 2011

She retired from Town and Country Shoes in Warrensburg.

Following her retirement, she moved to Lake of the Ozarks where she enjoyed boating and fishing.

She was a member of the West Lake Christian Church in Laurie.

She is survived by siblings Alberta Jones and husband Clarence of Warrensburg, Gene Green and wife Joanna of Raymore, and Lois Bowder and husband Gary of Neosho; several nieces, nephews, and many friends.

In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by stepmother Goldie Green, brothers William Green, Melvin Green, Robert Green, Billy Green, and sister Ethel Green.

Funeral services were Friday, April 2, at the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel in Laurie.

Graveside services and interment were in Garber Memorial Estates.

Memorial contributions were suggested to the West Lake Christian Church.

Arrangements under direction of the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel in Laurie.