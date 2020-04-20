

Sandra Lee Blalock, 54, of Stover, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at her home.

She was born Oct. 13, 1965, in Kansas City, Kan., a daughter of Raymond and Virginia Wright Taylor.

She was a graduate of Morgan County R-I High School in Stover. In 1999, she received a degree in accounting from State Fair Community College in Sedalia.

She worked as an accountant with Declue and Dunstan Accountants in Eldon three years and later worked retail before retiring for health reasons.

She enjoyed music. As a young girl, she looked forward to watching parades so she could see the marching bands; which led to playing the French horn in the school band.

From the time she was young, she had several health concerns, but she remained independent, teaching herself to crochet.

She is survived by daughters Crystal Nanez and husband Isaias and Christina Blalock, all of Eldon; sisters Jenny Bauer and husband Alan of Stover and Natalie Gass and husband Cecil of Greenfield; three grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, and stepfather who raised her, William Jones.

She will be cremated. A celebration of life service and burial in the Stover Cemetery will be at a later date.

Arrangements under direction of Scrivner-Morrow Funeral Home in Stover.