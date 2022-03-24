Sarah Evelyn Ishum, 71, of Stover, died Thursday, March 17, 2022 at her home.

She was born June 5, 1950 to James and Ida Faye Sexton Greene in Granite City, Ill.

She was a nurse, working in different community nursing homes throughout her life.

Her prayer group she attended online was important to her. She also enjoyed camping, watching the Atlanta Braves play, and her 11-year old dog, Freckles.

She is survived by son Tony Ishum of Stover; brother Gary Greene and wife Nancy of Eldon; sister Deborah McCoy of Stover; along with nieces, nephews, and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Tim McCoy, Jimmy Greene, and Michael Greene.

In keeping with her wishes, she was cremated. Services will be planned at a later date.

Arrangements under direction of the Scrivner-Page-Dady Funeral Home in Stover.