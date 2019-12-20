Jeffrey Scott Drake, 50, of Stover, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at his home.

He was born, April 16, 1969 in Denver City, Texas, a son of Dell Melvin Drake and Christina Jean (Wright) Wood.

He married Diana Kim Yocum March 13, 1993 in Mineral Wells, Texas.

He was raised in Denver City, Texas and was a 1987 graduate of Denver City High School. He moved to Mineral Wells, Texas, where he met and married Diana. In 1996, they moved to Stover.

He worked many years at Fasco in Eldon, and was currently working for Landis+Gyr.

He enjoyed camping and riding his motorcycle, and was a griller and smoker.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, of the home; son Eric Scott Drake and partner Adrianne Encinas of Versailles; five grandchildren; mother Christie Wood and husband Terry of Beaverton, Ore.; his maternal grandmother; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by father; brother Greg Drake; and maternal grandfather.

A celebration of life observance will be at a later date.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Goldschmidt Cancer Center.

Arrangements under direction of the Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home of Versailles.