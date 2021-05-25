Shannon Beckmann

Shannon Harry Beckmann, 53, of Stover died Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the Lake Regional Health System in Osage Beach.

He was born Nov. 2, 1967 to Harry and Lucille Marriott Beckmann in Sedalia.

He grew up on the family farm.

He was a 1986 graduate of Stover High School.

He married Jessica Friedebach Feb. 9, 1990. They had three sons.

He married Cindy Marriott Feb. 12, 2005 at the Big Rock Baptist Church in Barnett.

He worked as a carpet installer with his two younger sons. He was also a professional fisherman, partnering with his oldest son. At the time of his death, their team was in first place for Angler of the Year for the American Crappie Trail.

He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, and turkey and coon hunting.

He was baptized at First Baptist Church in Stover and was a member.

He is survived by his parents, of Stover; wife Cindy Beckmann of Stover; children Kyler Beckmann and Jestin Beckmann, both of Stover, Brady Beckmann and Bethany Boles of Versailles, Bo Johnson and wife Samantha of Greensboro, Pa., Allison Ehlers and Jake Metscher and Alan Ehlers all of Stover; a nephew that was more like a son, Lawson Hibdon of Versailles; sister Shila Barker of Stover; seven grandchildren; former wife Jessica Ehlers and husband Dayton of Stover; nieces and nephews; other relatives; and many friends.

Funeral services were Friday, May 28, at Stover First Baptist Church with the Rev. Chris Roe officiating.

Burial was in the Stover Cemetery.

Memorial contributions were suggested to the Beckmann Family Memorial Fund with checks payable to the Scrivner-Morrow Funeral Home.

Arrangements under direction of Scrivner-Morrow Funeral Home in Stover.