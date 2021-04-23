Sharon Goetze

It was the first day of October in 1946 in Windsor, MO that Sharon Elaine Loman came into this world. She was one of three children born to Harold and Genevieve Harms Loman and the only girl.

Harold and Genevieve had Sharon baptized and later confirmed at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Cole Camp. Sharon grew up attending school in Windsor, graduating in 1964 from Windsor High School.

Like most young people her days were spent with her parents and brothers as well as her many friends in the community. One of the favorite things for the teens to do was roller skate at the roller rink located just south of Cole Camp. It was during one of the skating events in 1963 that Sharon spied a young Stover boy named Jim and had the courage to ask him to skate with her.

Before long the young couple was making wedding plans and on January 30, 1966, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Cole Camp, Sharon was united in marriage to James Goetze. For the next 55 years, Sharon and Jim experienced the joys of raising their two children and welcoming four grandchildren into their family.

Not only were Sharon and Jim wife and husband, they were also business partners in the Goetze Brothers Carpet and Furniture Store in Stover; where she was the bookkeeper and worked in sales. They semi-retired from the store after turning it over to their son, daughter and daughter-in-law, who have maintained the reputation of quality service instilled in them by Sharon and Jim.

When she wasn’t working, Sharon could be found at the Christ Lutheran Church, where she faithfully gave of her time and talents to the youth, whether it was teaching Sunday School, leading the youth group or working with the CLC Women’s Group, her faith and church family were important to her.

She was an avid genealogist spending many hours tracing her ancestry to the American Revolution so she could become a member of the Rock Island Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and it was through her 5th great grandfather, Benjamin Proctor that her diligence paid off. She was also very proud of her husband’s service to his country, so she became a member of the Galloway-Martens American Legion Post 343-Auxiliary in Stover.

Sharon’s greatest enjoyment came from being with her family from working together in the family business, attending her grandchildren’s school events or just being together on their farm, her devotion to her husband, children and grandchildren was evident in everything she did.

Sharon died unexpectedly Saturday evening, April 17, 2021, at Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City, receiving the promise of eternal life given to her so many years ago.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Jim Goetze of the home; a son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Onja Goetze and a daughter and son-in-law, Sharla and Tom Propst; her four grandchildren, Katelyn Goetze and companion Sean Austin, Garrett Goetze, Camryn Propst and Dawson Propst; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Harold and Loynel Loman of Deepwater, Mike and Janice Loman of Camdenton, Connie Goetze of Versailles and Charles McCorkle of Trumann, Arkansas; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Genevieve Loman, brother-in-law Danny Goetze and sister-in-law Joann McCorkle.

The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, at the Scrivner-Morrow Funeral Home in Stover.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 22, at the Christ Lutheran Church in Stover with Pastor Tom Tuura officiating. Interment will be in the Stover Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Christ Lutheran Church Youth.

Arrangements are by the Scrivner-Morrow Funeral Home in Stover.

PAID OBITUARY