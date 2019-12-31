

Sharon Kay Lutjen, 72, of Gravois Mills, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at the Laurie Care Center in Laurie.

She was born on Feb. 19, 1947, in Kansas City, a daughter of Russell and Juanita (Davis) McClaskey.

At age 7, she moved with her family to Cole Camp, where she was baptized at First United Methodist Church.

She graduated in 1965 from Benton County R-1 High School. While attending high school, she worked at the Deluxe Cafe.

After graduation, she moved back to Kansas City and worked at Bendix two years and Pitney Bowes for five years. For the next 35 years, she worked as a home mortgage supervisor and loan officer for several different mortgage companies in the Kansas City area.

She married Larry Lutjen March 13, 1976 in Kansas City. They lived in Oak Grove 34 years until her retirement. They then moved to Gravois Mills, where they lived on the Lake of the Ozarks.

She was a member of Kent Memorial Lutheran Church in Sunrise Beach. She enjoyed fishing, sewing, cooking, and traveling.

She is survived by her husband of the home; daughter Susan LaFever of Independence; sons Neil Lutjen and Betty of Sedalia, and Adam Lutjen and Terri of Oak Grove; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services were Friday, Jan. 3, at Kent Memorial Lutheran Church in Sunrise Beach with the Rev. Carl R. Gauck officiating.

Burial followed at Memorial Cemetery in Cole Camp. Pallbearers were Jay Lutjen, Spencer Lutjen, Steve Knight, Curt Vittetoe, Larry Fair, and Fred Brunner.

Memorial contributions were suggested to Kent Memorial Lutheran Church or Memorial Cemetery in care of the Fox Funeral Home in Cole Camp.

Arrangements under direction of the Fox Funeral Home in Cole Camp.