Stephen Arthur Calahan

Stephen Arthur Calahan, 73, of Versailles, died Monday, May 17, 2021 at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Jefferson City.

He was born Oct. 4, 1947 in Van Nuys, Calif., a son of William Arthur and Mary Margaret (Speck) Calahan.

He married Nancy Jean Foppe Oct. 15, 1971.

He was raised in St. Louis, and was a 1968 graduate of Affton High School.

He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. After being honorably discharged, the couple made their home in St. Louis. They moved to Lake of the Ozarks in 1985.

He worked as a boat mechanic for Raymond’s Boat and Motors 25 years.

He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Laurie.

He enjoyed model trains, remote-control cars and target shooting. He built a muscle car out of a 1969 Chevelle.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years of the home; son Terry Calahan and wife Kim of O’Fallon; two grandchildren; brother Robert Calahan and wife Lela of Granite City, Ill.; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son John Calahan, and grandson Cole Calahan.

Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled 3 p.m., Tuesday, June 1, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Laurie. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. until time of the service at the church.

Burial with military honors is scheduled 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 2, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.,

Memorial contributions are suggested to Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Arrangements under direction of the Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home of Versailles.