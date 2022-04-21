Stephen Michael “Yaba” Long



Stephen Michael “Yaba” Long, 65, of Versailles, died 3:53 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 at Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City.

He was born Sept. 10, 1956, in Mexico, Mo., the son of Albert Joseph, Sr. and Bertha Mae (Fountain) Long.

He graduated in 1975 from Mexico Senior High School.

He worked for the City of Mexico and City of Versailles, where he retired. He also owned Yaba’s BBQ in Versailles and is known for the many baseball games he umpired for various leagues.

He was a member of St. Paul CME Church in Mexico and attended Second Baptist Church in Versailles. He was a volunteer for the fire department in Morgan County.

He enjoyed bowling and was a supporter of the American Cancer Society, Relay for Life, and the Polar Plunge.

He is survived by his mother, Bert Long of Mexico; siblings Albert J. Long Jr. and wife Susan of Mexico, Jaye Jackson and husband Lowell of Mexico, Clifton Long and wife Kim of Mexico, Myneia “Colley” Timmons of Mexico, Scott Long and wife Charlene of Mexico, Rico Miller and wife Brandy of Columbia, Supreme Allah of Columbia, Kendale Carter of Columbia, Troy Daye of Sedalia, and Miranda Brown of Moberly; children Stephanie Williams and husband Bryan of Mexico, Nada Thomas of Columbia, LaAdrian McGruder of Oklahoma, ShaNay Long and partner Adrienne of California, and Morgan Long and fiancé Brandon of Versailles; 15 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his father; paternal and maternal grandparents; sister Jacqueline Christian; brother Kevin Long; and special friend Arthur Lee “Rico” Jones Jr.

Visitation is scheduled 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 20, at the Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home in Versailles. A celebration of life will follow 6 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Robert Ross officiating.

Arrangements under direction of the Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home in Versailles.