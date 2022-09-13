Susan Kay “Susie” Walters, 62, of Versailles, died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at the Golden Age Living Center in Stover.

She was born Sept. 4, 1959 in Sedalia, a daughter of Milo Milton “Mike” and Marcelle (Holman) Homan.

She married Larry Walters, who survives of the home.

She was a 1977 graduate of Morgan County R-II High School in Versailles.

She was a member of the Hopewell Church.

She was a caregiver at various nursing home facilities, most recently at New Hope Christian Community in Versailles.

She enjoyed animals and cared for as many as she could.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by twin children Benjamin and Sarah Danner; five grandchildren; mother Marcelle Homan of Versailles; siblings Dale Homan and wife Marcia of Lake Ozark, Dean Homan and wife Joyce of Sedalia, Keith Homan of Versailles, Kenneth Homan and wife Diane of Springfield, Clifford Homan and wife Lisa of Eldon, and Connie Joseph of Brazito; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by father Milo Milton “Mike” Homan in 1993.

A celebration of life observance was Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home in Versailles with the Rev. Robert Ross officiating.

Arrangements under direction of the Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home of Versailles.