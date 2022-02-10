Terry G. Couts, 65, of Sedalia,

died Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 at

Rest Haven Convalescent Home

in Sedalia.

He was born April 23, 1956 in

Mount Vernon, the son of Jackie

Dean Couts and Peggy Lou

(Naylor) Couts, who preceded

him death.

He married Angela G. Hiller

April 19, 1997 in Warsaw. She

preceded him in death Sept. 13,

2021.

He attended Washington Elementary

School in Sedalia and

graduated in 1974 from Smith

Cotton High School.

He joined the United States

Army shortly after graduating

high school and served as a

cannon crew member, stationed

at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii,

25th Infantry Division. During

his time in Hawaii, he enjoyed

surfing and riding motorcycles.

After his service in the

arm, he moved to Orlando,

Fla., where he worked as a

groundskeeper until 1980. Terry

moved back to Sedalia and

married.

He had various jobs, including

painting, tree trimming,

and working for the Parks and

Recreation Department.

He is survived by daughter

Samantha Smith and husband

Tyrone of Sedalia; sons Corey

Parrott and wife Tabitha of

Green Ridge, and Jack Couts

and wife Jacquelen of Holden;

four grandchildren; sister Patsy

Kays and husband Don of Versailles;

two nephews; and many

cousins.

A celebration of life service

is scheduled 11 a.m. Friday,

Feb. 11 at Rea Funeral Chapel

in Sedalia.

The family will received

friends one hour prior to the

service at the chapel.

Burial will be at Crown Hill

Cemetery with full military

honors conducted by the United

States Army and Sedalia VFW

Post #2951. Honorary bearers

will be Gary Naylor, Bobby

Naylor, Alan Naylor, Dave Theisen,

and Don Kays.

Arrangements under direction

of Rea Funeral Chapel in

Sedalia.