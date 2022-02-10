Terry G. Couts, 65, of Sedalia,
died Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 at
Rest Haven Convalescent Home
in Sedalia.
He was born April 23, 1956 in
Mount Vernon, the son of Jackie
Dean Couts and Peggy Lou
(Naylor) Couts, who preceded
him death.
He married Angela G. Hiller
April 19, 1997 in Warsaw. She
preceded him in death Sept. 13,
2021.
He attended Washington Elementary
School in Sedalia and
graduated in 1974 from Smith
Cotton High School.
He joined the United States
Army shortly after graduating
high school and served as a
cannon crew member, stationed
at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii,
25th Infantry Division. During
his time in Hawaii, he enjoyed
surfing and riding motorcycles.
After his service in the
arm, he moved to Orlando,
Fla., where he worked as a
groundskeeper until 1980. Terry
moved back to Sedalia and
married.
He had various jobs, including
painting, tree trimming,
and working for the Parks and
Recreation Department.
He is survived by daughter
Samantha Smith and husband
Tyrone of Sedalia; sons Corey
Parrott and wife Tabitha of
Green Ridge, and Jack Couts
and wife Jacquelen of Holden;
four grandchildren; sister Patsy
Kays and husband Don of Versailles;
two nephews; and many
cousins.
A celebration of life service
is scheduled 11 a.m. Friday,
Feb. 11 at Rea Funeral Chapel
in Sedalia.
The family will received
friends one hour prior to the
service at the chapel.
Burial will be at Crown Hill
Cemetery with full military
honors conducted by the United
States Army and Sedalia VFW
Post #2951. Honorary bearers
will be Gary Naylor, Bobby
Naylor, Alan Naylor, Dave Theisen,
and Don Kays.
Arrangements under direction
of Rea Funeral Chapel in
Sedalia.
