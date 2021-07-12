Terry Gail Stafford

Terry Gail Stafford, 65, of Columbia, formerly of Versailles, died Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics in Columbia.

He was born July 8, 1955, in Versailles, a son of the late Lester “Pete” and Helen Maxine (Branson) Stafford.

He married Linda Hudgins Stafford Nov. 4, 2019, in Morgan County. She survives of the home.

He worked for the Morgan County Road District many years until he was no longer able due to his health.

He enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

He was a member of the Versailles First Assembly of God Church.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughter Billie Jo Corkerin of Henryetta, Okla.; two granddaughters; four step-children; 10 step-grandchildren; one step-great-grandchild; brothers Tom Stafford of Versailles, Frank Stafford of Idaho, David Stafford of Warsaw, and Dale Stafford of Warsaw; sisters Sharon Arrett of Independence and Marjorie Phillips of Holden; and many other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister Rosalie King.

A private celebration of life observance will be at a later date.

Cremation arrangements under direction of the Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home of Versailles.