Timothy W. Kruse

Timothy W. Kruse, 57, of Versailles, died in Jefferson City, April 12.

He was born Feb. 11, 1963 in Versailles, to Jimmy W. and Eileen (Violett) Kruse.

Tim lived in Versailles; Martinton, Ill., Watseka, Ill., Waukesha, Wis., Abilene, Kan., Topeka, Kan., and Sallisaw, Okla. before moving back to Versailles.

He worked at Quality Industries many years. He was a part of the New Hope Christian Community since its beginning. He was a member of First Christian Church in Versailles.

He is survived by his parents; sisters Eva and husband Ed Maxwell of Bixby, Okla., Arleen and husband Brad Stephan of North Richland Hills, Texas, Ginny and husband Rodney Schad of Versailles, Oneta and husband Jeff Spielman of Santa Fe, Texas, Misty Dake of St Louis, Amber and husband Chris of Wilson, Jonesburg; brother Steve and Judy Kruse of Versailles; nieces and nephews; many friends; and his girlfriend, Betty Ann.

He is preceded in death by sister-in-law Belia and two nephews.

A private family graveside service will be at Hopewell Cemetery in Barnett. A celebration of life observance will be at a later date.

Memorial contributions are suggested to New Hope Christian Community, 100 E McNair St, Versailles, MO 65084.

Arrangements under direction of the Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home of Versailles.