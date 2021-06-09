Tony Carter

Anthony Lee “Tony” Carter died Thursday, April 29, 2021 at his home with his wife and family by his side.

He was retired from waste management of Indianapolis, Ind. He moved to the lake of the Ozarks in2010 after retiring.

He enjoyed fishing, boating, music, and concerts.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Egyph; daughter Amber Walden; sons Casey Carter, Justin Carter, and Brandon Carter; brother Eddie Carter; and sister Levada Gealyen; and 18 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by brother Wilson Carter and sister Debbie Carter.

A celebration of life observance was Saturday, June 5 at his home in Stover.

Cremation arrangements under direction of Scrivner-Morrow Funeral Home in Stover.