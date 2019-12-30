

Unser Edward Brockman, 21, of Cole Camp, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, near Cole Camp.

He was born June 8, 1998, in Sedalia, a son of Roger and Thaney (Fox) Brockman.

He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Cole Camp, where he was baptized July 19, 1998, and confirmed May 6, 2012.

He attended the Lutheran School Association and was a 2016 graduate of Cole Camp R-I, where he was a member of FFA, the FFA trap team, varsity basketball, National Honor Society, and the president of his senior class.

He enjoyed the Brockman family farm and hunting.

He was employed by the Missouri Department of Transportation in Cole Camp and was a member of the Cole Camp Fire Department.

He is survived by his parents; brother Kinser Brockman; fiancé Laurel Larimore; his Nana, Ranella Fox; great-grandmother Frances Fox; and several uncles, aunts, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Vernon and Darlene Brockman and Carl Fox.

Funeral services were Monday, Dec. 23, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cole Camp, with Pastor Gregory Truwe officiating.

Burial was in Bethlehem Cemetery near Cole Camp. Pallbearers were Kinser Brockman, Andy Brockman, Riley Brockman, Tanner Oelrichs, Codi Eckhoff, and Alex Pritzel. Honorary pallbearers were members of the Cole Camp Fire Department.

Memorial contributions were suggested to Bethlehem Cemetery, Cole Camp Fire Department, or the Lutheran School Association in care of Fox Funeral Home in Cole Camp.

Arrangements under direction of Fox Funeral Home in Cole Camp.