William “Bill” Bruce Byars

William (Bill) Bruce Byars, 83, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, at his home.

He was born July 13, 1936, in Mexico, Mo., to Bruce Andrew Byars and Eileen (Crawford) Byars.

He graduated in 1954 from St. Brendan Catholic School in Mexico, Mo. He served from 1958-1961 in the United States Army.

He married Nancy Bell Sept. 22, 1962, in Mexico, Mo.

He worked for IBM in Kansas City as a custom engineer. In 1972, they moved to their current residence on a farm near Fortuna. He went to work for the Missouri Department of Administration as a computer operator and continued living on a cattle farm. After 25 years, he retired from the state and started Jonny Popper Kettle Korn. Jonny Popper appeared at many events and festivals and was a mainstay at Mizzou Football games for 10 years.

He attended Bethel Mennonite Church and Fortuna Baptist Church.

He enjoyed cattle and was a member of the American Angus Association and traveled to many cattle farms around the country. He received a lifetime membership to the American Angus Association and was recognized as operating a registered herd 50 continuous years.

He is survived by his wife of the home; daughter Sheryl Dwight and husband Andrew of Atlanta, Ga.; son Chris Byars and wife Pam of Fortuna; sister Carolyn Adams of Phoenix, Ariz.; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by sister Francis Earle of Mexico, Mo.

Funeral services were Monday, July 20, at the Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home in Versailles.

Memorial contributions were suggested to the American Heart Association.

Arrangements under direction of the Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home of Versailles.