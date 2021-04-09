Willie Joe Moody

Willie Joe Moody, 85, of Syracuse, died Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at his home.

He was born Feb. 24, 1936 in Tattnall County, Ga., a son of Wilber and Annie Lou (Paul) Moody.

He married Sandra Skillman in 2001 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church. She survives of the home.

He served in the United States Air Force 20 years as an aircraft mechanic.

He was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church.

He enjoyed watching westerns, fishing, horseback riding, farming, and raising cattle.

He is survived by his wife; children Debbie Hays of Tuscumbia, Steve Moody and wife Sigrid of Darlington, Md., Wendy Fairfax and husband Eugene of Jefferson City, Kathy Meyer and husband Lloyd of Tipton, Mary Franken and husband Steve of Bunceton, James Moody and wife Allison of Green Ridge; stepchildren Tina Shores of California, Mo., J.R. Shores of Tipton, Neal Shores and wife Kim of Mississippi, and Michelle Shores of Eldon; 14 grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.

In addition to both of his parents, he was preceded in death by stepfather J.W. Thompson, brother and sister-in-law Derryl and Kay Moody, and one uncle.

Funeral services were Tuesday, April 6, at Meisenheimer Funeral Home in Tipton.

Burial with full military honors was at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Florence.

Memorial contributions were suggested to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Arrangements under direction of Meisenheimer Funeral Home in Tipton.