Gov. Kelly Ayotte Directs NH Prisons to Use ‘Inmates’ Instead of ‘Residents’

Governor Kelly Ayotte’s directive to the New Hampshire Department of Corrections to refer to incarcerated individuals as inmates instead of residents has sparked a discussion about the terminology used within the criminal justice system.

This move, aligning with state law, is intended to clarify the legal status of individuals in custody, emphasizing the criminal justice system’s goals of deterrence, rehabilitation, and punishment.

The shift could also avoid potential confusion with those receiving medical care in other state-run facilities.

This change might prompt further discussions on language in the criminal justice system and its broader implications for rehabilitation efforts, policy, and public perception.