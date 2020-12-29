Heather Dawn Belt, July 29, charge one, driving while intoxicated, charge two, failure to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width resulting in an accident; imposition of sentence is suspended, two years probation, $122.50 costs, $98 recoupement, $300 County Law Enforcement Restitution Fund (C.L.E.R.F.).

Jaden Jameel Bourne, Sept. 19, width of vehicle exceeded 8-1/2 feet, $76.50 costs, $223.50 fine.

Terry Ray Brosius, Jr., Aug. 10, charge one, domestic assault, fourth degree, first or second offense, charge two, domestic assault, fourth degree, first or second offense, directed to serve one year in Morgan County Jail (MCJ), execution of sentence is suspended, two years probation, $122.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Mary Lynn Burns, Sept 19, width of vehicle exceeded 8-1/2 feet, $76.50 costs, $223.50 fine.

Jeremy Allen Carver, July 13, violation of an order of protection, adult, $122.50 costs, $52.50 fine, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Stephan D. Clark, Aug. 31, charge one, boating while intoxicated, charge two, using lights other than prescribed on watercraft, imposition of sentence is suspended, two years probation, $122.50 costs, $300 C.L.E.R.F.

Dakota Paul Coffman, Oct. 10, fail to yield after stopping to vehicle that entered intersection, so close to cause hazard, $76.50 costs, $73.50 fine.

Lucas Jay Denton, Nov. 14, take or attempt to take, and /or possess deer without deer permit – Missouri resident, $149.50 fine and court costs.

James Keith Dore, Nov. 5, peace disturbance, first offense, imposition of sentence is suspended, two years probation, $122.50 fine, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Zachary Thomas Doyle, April 20, charge one, driving while intoxicated, charge two, exceeded posted speed limit, charge 4, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, imposition of sentence is suspended, two years probation, serve five days shock in MCJ, $122.50 costs, $100 fine, $225 Morgan County Jail, $300 C.L.E.R.F.

Austin Brian Ehst, Sept. 18, fail to stop for school bus receiving/discharging school children, $76.50 costs, $173.50, defendant to attend DIP.

John David Hartmann, May 23, boating while intoxicated, imposition of sentence is suspended, two years probation, $97.50 costs, $300 C.L.E.R.F.

Sherri Lynn Haupt, Nov. 7, width of vehicle exceeded 8-1/2 feet, $76.50 costs, $223.50 fine.

Andrew Don Hibdon, Aug. 22, failure to equip vehicle with muffler, adequate muffler, properly attached muffler, $122.50 costs, $52.50 fine, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Darren Lee Holder, Oct. 7, width of vehicle exceeded 8-1/2 feet, $76.50 costs, $223.50 fine.

Marla D Humphrey, Nov. 20, take or attempt to take deer with bait, $249.50 fine and court costs.

Robert Daniel Karther, July 1, charge one, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent way; charge two, failure to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, causing an immediate threat of accident; charge three, pass vehicle on right and traveled off main portion of road; charge four, pass vehicle and interfered with approaching traffic; imposition of sentence is suspended, two years probation, $122.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F. Court will allow DIP.

Dylan Michael Larish, Aug. 22, domestic assault, fourth degree, first or second offense, imposition of sentence is suspended, two years probation, $122.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Anthony Dwain Mulcahy, Oct. 8, charge one, failure to equip vehicle with muffler, adequate muffler, properly attached muffler; charge two, driver/front seat passenger fail to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt; $122.50 costs, charge one $52.50 fine, charge two $10 fine, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Christopher Loren Rigg, Oct. 14, failure to equip vehicle with muffler, adequate muffler, properly attached muffler, $122.50 costs, $52.50 fine, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Kent Mikil Riley, Aug. 28, failure to equip vehicle with muffler, adequate muffler, properly attached muffler, $76.50 costs, $123.50 fine.

Johnathon Taylor Roach, Sept. 26, 2019, charge one, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident; charge two, driving while invoked or suspended, first offense; charge three, driver/front seat passenger fail to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt; imposition of sentence is suspended, two years probation,

$122.50 costs, $10 fine, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Ashely Brooke Schoenthal, March 5, failure to register motor vehicle, $76.50 costs, $98.50 fine, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Tammy S. Schultz, Oct. 2, exceeded posted speed limit, $76.50 costs, $73.50 fine.

Trevor A. Scott, Nov. 15, take or attempt to take deer with bait, $149.50 fine and court costs.

Stephen B. Shatto, Oct. 30, width of vehicle exceeded 8-1/2 feet, $76.50 costs, $323.50 fine.

Cheyenne Lea Shepherd, Sept. 19, exceeded posted speed limit, $76.50 costs, $123.50 fine.

Tara April Vandeveer, Sept. 6, width of vehicle exceeded 8-1/2 feet, $122.50 costs, $227.50 fine.