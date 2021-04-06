Carlos Cumplido Soriano, Feb. 23, operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, first offense, $122.5 costs, $27.50 fine, $25 County Law Enforcement Restitution Fund (C.L.E.R.F.).

Louis Anthony Gillotti, Oct. 20, 2020, failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/ properly attached muffler, $122.50 costs, $52.50 fine, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Isaac J. Grandberry, Sept. 30, 2020, charge one, assault, fourth degree; charge two, assault, fourth degree; imposition of sentence is suspended, two years probation, $122.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Angela Michelle Hughey, Feb. 26, exceeded posted speed limit, $100.50 fine and court costs.

Andrew Ray Lutz, March 10, failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/ properly attached muffler, $122.50 costs, $52.50 fine, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Jeremy J. Major, Oct. 23, 2020, failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/ properly attached muffler, $76.50 costs, $73.50 fine.

Kevin Dale Maschmeyer, Oct. 30, 2020, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, or stop, imposition of sentence is suspended, two years probation, $122.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Jessica Kay Salmons, Nov. 3, 2020, charge two, failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/ properly attached muffler; charge three, driver/front seat passenger fail to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt; $122.50 costs, $52.50 charge two fine, $10 charge three fine, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Dene Stull, Sept. 20, 2020, charge one, driving while intoxicated; charge two, fail to drive on right half of roadway was of sufficient width, resulting in an accident; imposition of sentence is suspended, two years probation, $122.50 costs, $98 recoupment, $300 C.L.E.R.F.

Arthur Jaemes Thomas, Nov. 24, 2020, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, $122.50 costs, $177.50 fine, $300 C.L.E.R.F.