John Richard Anderson, Jan. 8, width of vehicle exceeded 8-1/2 feet, $76.50 costs, $223.50 fine.

Aaliyah Marie Coleman, Jan. 10, width of vehicle exceeded 8-1/2 feet, $76.50 costs, $223.50 fine.

Ashley Marie Davis, Jan. 9, failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler, $122.50 costs, $52.50, $25 County Law Enforcement Restitution Fund (C.L.E.R.F.).

Elizabeth Marie Estes, Jan. 11, width of vehicle exceeded 8-1/2 feet, $76.50 costs, $223.50 fine.

Kody Davis Frehse, April 20, 2019, charge one, driving while intoxicated with a person less than 17 years of age in vehicle, directed to serve one year in the Morgan County Jail (MCJ), execution of sentence is suspended, two years probation to run concurrent with charge three, directed to serve 10 days shock in the MCJ; charge two, driving while revoked/suspended, first offense; charge three, exceeded posted speed limit, directed to serve 15 days in MCJ, execution of sentence is suspended, two years probation to run concurrent with charge one.

Aaron Christopher Graham, Oct. 4, 2019, passing bad check, directed to serve 30 days in MCJ, execution of sentence is suspended, two years probation, $122.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Clinton James Harvey, July 28, 2020, driving while revoked/suspended, 2nd or 3rd offense, directed to serve two days in MCJ, given credit for the two days, $122.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Crosby William Henry, Nov. 21, 2020, take or attempt to take deer with artificial light or night vision equipment, $97.50 costs, $102.50 fine, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Devin Lee Isbell, Feb. 6, failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50 fine and court costs.

Brett Matthew Korang, Jan. 5, 2020, domestic assault, fourth degree, first or second offense, probation is revoked, directed to serve one year in MCJ.

Ryan Michael Miller, Jan 12, failed to equip vehicle with muffler/ adequate muffler/ properly attached muffler, $76.50 costs, $223.50 fine.

Mitchell Lee Murphy, Jan. 22, failed to equip vehicle with muffler/ adequate muffler/ properly attached muffler, $76.50 costs, $223.50 fine.

Daval Franklin Parker, Jan. 2, failed to equip vehicle with muffler/ adequate muffler/ properly attached muffler, $122.50 costs, $52.50 fine, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Joshua Peter Rehwaldt, March 4, exceeded posted speed limit, $70.50 fine and court costs.

William P. Schafer, Feb. 5, exceeded posted speed limit, $155.50 fine and court costs.

Anthony Mark Scott, Oct. 25, 2020, width of vehicle exceeded 8-1/2 feet, $122.50 costs, $362.50 fine, C.L.E.R.F.

Autum Nicole Page Smith, Dec. 27, 2020, failed to equip vehicle with muffler/ adequate muffler/ properly attached muffler, $122.50 costs, $52.50 fine, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Jeremia Jon Smith, Dec. 4, 2020, exceeded posted speed limit, imposition of sentence is suspended, two years probation, $76.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.