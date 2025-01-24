Greater Idaho Movement Gains Momentum with Bold Billboard Campaign on I-5

The Greater Idaho movement is making waves with a provocative new billboard campaign along Interstate 5 as part of their ongoing effort to shift the state boundary to bring eastern Oregon into Idaho.

This grassroots initiative is gaining attention due to the significant political and cultural divide between the rural eastern part of Oregon and the urban, more liberal western side, which is dominated by progressive policies.

Proponents of the movement, including executive director Matt McCaw, argue that the political climate in Oregon does not align with the values of rural residents, particularly when it comes to issues like regulation, taxes, and government services.

The billboards directly target state legislators in the hope of drawing attention to the movement, urging them to engage in talks about the potential for shifting state lines.

Despite some local successes in getting counties to approve measures supporting the idea, the path to actual state boundary changes is long and complicated.

It would require approval from both the Oregon and Idaho state legislatures, as well as from Congress—a challenging prospect. Still, the movement remains optimistic, with advocates exploring strategies such as securing backing from influential figures like former President Donald Trump to give their cause more momentum.

This situation presents an interesting intersection of local governance, state politics, and national influence, highlighting the friction between different regions of a state and their contrasting political identities.

Whether the movement will gain traction or remain a fringe idea is yet to be seen, but its increasing visibility certainly keeps the conversation alive in Oregon’s political discourse.