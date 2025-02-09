Hawai‘i Police Reclassify Waikōloa Traffic Crash, Adjust Big Island Fatality Count

The Hawai‘i Police Department has updated the status of a January 1 traffic crash in Waikōloa involving 74-year-old Ray Donnell Worrells.

Originally classified as a fatal crash, it has now been reclassified following an autopsy.

The coroner determined that Worrells died from a medical condition, not directly from injuries sustained in the crash.

The incident, where Worrells’ 2019 Mercedes-Benz 300 SUV hit a rock wall and overturned, occurred at the intersection of ‘Ele‘ele and Hā‘ena streets.

As a result of this reclassification, the Big Island’s traffic fatality count for 2025 has been adjusted to 5, one more than the 4 fatalities reported at the same time last year.