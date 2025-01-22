Idaho Proposes Firing Squad as Primary Execution Method Starting in 2026

The proposed bill in Idaho aims to make death by firing squad the primary method of execution in the state, as introduced by Representative Bruce Skaug and Senator Doug Ricks.

The bill would only take effect in July 2026, allowing time for the Idaho Department of Corrections to build a facility for the executions.

If executions occur before then, lethal injection will be used, as previously legislated in 2023 for cases where lethal injection drugs are unavailable.

This change stems from difficulties in procuring lethal injection drugs and the problems faced in past executions, such as the botched attempt with Thomas Creech.

Skaug emphasizes that the bill is not a moral statement but aims to improve the efficiency and practicality of carrying out death sentences. The bill has been sent for further committee consideration.