Idaho Works to Reduce Foster Care Numbers Through Prevention Initiatives

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is working to reduce the number of children in foster care by focusing on prevention initiatives, with the goal of keeping families together and avoiding foster care placements.

As of now, there are 1,278 children in foster care, a reduction from 1,500 18 months ago, thanks to efforts like reunification with biological parents or adoption.

However, the department is requesting an additional 58 staff members to further support these initiatives, particularly in increasing protective factors for children at risk.

The Fifth Judicial District Court Appointed Special Advocates Program in Twin Falls, which supports abused and neglected children in court, also sees the benefit of these initiatives.

They believe that fewer cases would lead to a reduced caseload for their staff and volunteers, improving their ability to serve children in need.

An additional 58 staff members could help extend the foster family helpline hours to 24/7, offering support to foster parents even outside regular hours.

It may also help in recruiting more foster families to meet the demand. These staffing discussions are ongoing at the state legislature.