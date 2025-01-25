Il Pastaio Chooses Allenwood, PA for First North American Manufacturing Facility

This article highlights the exciting development in Allenwood, Pennsylvania, where Italian pasta manufacturer Il Pastaio has chosen to establish its first North American manufacturing facility. Governor Josh Shapiro announced the project, emphasizing its potential to inject over $12.5 million into the local economy and create at least 74 full-time jobs in Union County.

The company will build a 71,300-square-foot facility at the Great Stream Commons business park in Gregg Township, expanding its gnocchi production to meet growing demand in the U.S.

Il Pastaio, a leader in gnocchi production, has been in operation since 1983 and has a strong presence in Italy.

The decision to build a manufacturing plant in Pennsylvania reflects the company’s expanding U.S. market. The project will benefit from significant state support, including training grants, tax credits, and the strategic location of the Keystone Opportunity Zone.

This partnership between Il Pastaio, local officials, and state agencies underscores the power of collaboration in driving economic growth, strengthening the manufacturing sector, and attracting global investment to Pennsylvania.