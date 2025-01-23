Indiana Lawmakers Push Legislation to Limit DEI Policies in Schools and Universities

Indiana lawmakers are moving forward with legislation that could significantly restrict diversity, equity, and inclusion DEI policies in the state’s K-12 schools and universities.

Two bills — Senate Bill 289 and Senate Bill 235 — have passed the Senate Judiciary Committee, with the potential to eliminate mandatory DEI training and instruction, prohibit DEI-related funding, and remove DEI offices in higher education.

Senate Bill 289 focuses on K-12 schools and state agencies, requiring public schools to publish curriculum and training materials on topics like race, gender, and bias online. It also bans mandatory training that could promote stereotypes or require individuals to affirm certain concepts related to these issues.

Meanwhile, Senate Bill 235 targets higher education, prohibiting DEI offices and staff and removing DEI-related provisions from health professional licensing.

These bills reflect the ongoing push from conservatives to scale back DEI initiatives, with supporters arguing that the measures will prioritize individual achievement and prevent divisions based on race or other characteristics.

Critics, however, argue that these efforts would limit educators’ ability to teach a comprehensive and truthful account of history, particularly related to race, and could neglect systemic challenges students may face.

The debate continues as these bills head for a full Senate vote, and tensions over the role of DEI in education are likely to persist.