Jamaican Fugitive Leroy Neville White Deported After Violent Crime Conviction

This is a case involving a Jamaican national, Leroy Neville White, who was arrested and deported from the United States after being convicted of violent crimes and violating immigration laws.

White, who was wanted for a shooting in Jamaica, initially attempted to seek refuge in the U.S.

He had been previously convicted in Connecticut for first-degree threatening with a hazard to terrorize.

ICE’s enforcement operations led to his arrest and removal after he completed a state prison sentence.

This highlights continued efforts by ICE to target violent offenders with illegal immigration statuses and ensure they are held accountable.