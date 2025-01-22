Kansas Senate Bill 10 Sparks Debate Over Recreational Vehicle Tax Exemption

The proposed Senate Bill 10 in Kansas, which seeks to exempt recreational watercraft, off-road vehicles such as motorcycles, ATVs, and snowmobiles, and certain trailers from personal property tax, has sparked debate among lawmakers.

Supporters, like Saline County Appraiser Sean Robertson, argue the bill would address inconsistencies in the current property tax system, where similar equipment is taxed differently based on its use. For example, trailers used for hauling hay or landscaping equipment are not taxed, but those used for hauling junk to a landfill are.

The bill, endorsed by a significant portion of the Kansas Senate, would reduce state property tax revenue by $190,000 and K-12 school funding by $2.5 million annually. However, local tax revenue impacts remain unclear.

Some, like Sen. Mary Ware, D-Wichita, express concern that the bill prioritizes tax relief for recreational vehicles rather than addressing the property tax burden on lower-income Kansans or offering broader residential tax relief.

Opposition also includes Kari Sue Vosburgh, who argues the bill unfairly favors luxury and recreational items over essential tax relief for homeowners. Additionally, Michael Kelly from the Military Officers Association of America suggests including mobility devices for veterans with medical conditions in the exemptions to benefit veterans’ mobility.

Overall, the bill is set for further amendments, with some lawmakers proposing the inclusion of leisure aircraft exemptions and broader tax relief measures.