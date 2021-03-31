Marla Nikole Baker, Aug. 5, 2020, endangering the welfare of a child, second degree, imposition of sentence is suspended, two year probation, $122.50 costs, $25 County Law Enforcement Restitution Fund (C.L.E.R.F.).

Stephanie Leanne Cummins, Oct. 14, 2020, driving while intoxicated, imposition of sentence is suspended, two years probation, $122.50 costs, $300 C.L.E.R.F.

Nicholas Michael Fitzpatrick, Dec. 10, 2020, charge one, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less; charge three, exceeded posted speed limit; $122.50 costs, $300 C.L.E.R.F., $101.25 charge one fine, $101.25 charge three fine.

Justine Lynne Holder, Jan. 22, width of vehicle exceeded 8-1/2 feet, $122.50 costs, $52.50 fine, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Kenneth Joseph Kaminski, Aug. 29, 2020, operating motorboat in careless or imprudent manner, directed to serve six months in Morgan County Jail (MCJ), sentence is suspended, two years, $97.50 costs, $300 C.L.E.R.F., $1,000 fine.

Travis Lynn Koehn, Jan. 12, failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler, $76.50 costs, $233.50 fine.

Charles Eldon Mason, Nov. 20, 2019, peace disturbance, first offense, imposition of sentence is suspended, two years probation, $122.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Samuel Carson McGowan, Nov. 1, 2020, fail to drive on Right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, resulting in an accident, imposition of sentence is suspended, two years probation, $122.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Carlos Daniel Pineda, Feb. 28, exceeded posted speed limit, $70.50 fine and court costs.

Illo Monroe Powell IV, March 15, 2019, width of vehicle exceeded 8-1/2 feet, $122.50 costs, $152.50 fine, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Zachary Eugene Simmons, Sept. 11, 2020, charge one, driving while intoxicated; charge two, leaving scene of accident; imposition of sentence is suspended, two years probation, $122.50 costs, $98 recoupment, $300 C.L.E.R.F.

Dylan Curtis Vaughn, Aug. 15, 2020, charge one, driving while intoxicated; charge two, fail to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, resulting in an accident; imposition of sentence is suspended, two year probation, directed to serve two days shock in MCJ, $122.50 costs, recoupment $59, $300 C.L.E.R.F.

Christopher Aron Whisenant, Jan. 29, exceeded posted speed limit, $100.50 fine and court costs.

Jimmy Chance Winford, Aug. 14, 2020, driving while intoxicated, imposition of sentence is suspended, two years probation, $122.50 costs, recoupement $59, $300 C.L.E.R.F.

Mason Montana Wood, Aug. 21, 2020, littering, first offense, $122.50 costs, $77.50 fine, $300 C.L.E.R.F.