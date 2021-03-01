Charles Bennett Caylor, Feb. 3, exceeded posted speed limit, $100.50 fine and court costs.

William James Dedrick, June 24, 2019, charge one, assault, 4th gree, special victims; and charge two assault, 4th degree; imposition of sentence is suspended, two years probation, $122.50 costs, $12.85 medical, $25 County Law Enforcement Restitution Fund (C.L.E.R.F.).

Charles Boone Kinsey, Dec. 3, 2020, failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler, $76.50 costs, $123.50 fine.

Mark Arthur Turner, Feb. 13, exceeded posted speed limit, $70.50 fine and court costs.