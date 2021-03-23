Jasmine Amaris Arcand, Feb. 3, charge one, failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler; charge two, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt; $122.50 costs, $52.50 fine one, $10 fine two, $25 County Law Enforcement Restitution Fund (C.L.E.R.F.).

Katie Suzanne Bianco, Oct. 1, 2020, failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler, $122.50 costs, $52.50 fine, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Allen Dean Blacksten, Feb. 3, failure to register motor vehicle, $76.50 costs, $48.50 fine, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Brayden Anthony Burns, Sept. 1, 2020, failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler, $122.50 costs, $52.50 fine, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Joel David Chappell, Feb. 4, width of vehicle exceeded 8-1/2 feet, $76.50 costs, $223.50 fine.

Joshua Justin Egelston, Aug. 20, 2020, failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler, $122.50 costs, $52.50 fine, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Deloyce Gayle Fipps, July 8, 2020, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, imposition of sentence is suspended, two years probation, $122.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Brayden Todd Hall, Jan. 7, width of vehicle exceeded 8-1/2 feet, $76.50 costs, $223.50 fine.

Michael Lee Irvine, Sept. 4, 2019, stealing, imposition of sentenced is suspended, two years probation, $122.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Derek Blake Johnson, Jan. 29, charge one, failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler; charge two, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt; $122.50 costs, $52.50 fine one, $10 fine two, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Jordan Michael King, July 15, 2020, charge one, domestic assault, fourth degree, first or second offense; charge two, assault, fourth degree; imposition of sentence is suspended, two years probation, $122.50 costs, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Allan John Lepper, Jan. 2, failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler, $76.50 costs, $123.50 fine.

Nathanael James Richman, Feb. 13, failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler, $76.50 costs, $98.50 fine.

Derek Owen Schuster, March 12, tampering with motor vehicle, second degree, $122.50 costs, $10 fine, $25 C.L.E.R.F.

Joshua Loren Earl Shuman, Sept. 4, 2020, charge one, leaving scene of accident; charge two, property damage, second degree; charge three, driving while intoxicated, prior; charge four, driving while revoked/suspended, first offense; directed to serve 90 day in the Morgan County Jail, 10 days shock time, execution of sentence is suspended, two years probation, $122.50 costs, $300 C.L.E.R.F.

Joann Lin Wood, Dec. 4, 2020, failed to equip vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler, $76.50 costs, $123.50 fine.