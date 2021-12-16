The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the following recent accidents:

Proehl /Unknown

A two-car accident occurred 10:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 8, on US Highway 50 East, northwest of 671 Road.

The accident occurred when a 1985 Chevrolet, driven by Ronald R. Proehl, 39, of Versailles, was traveling eastbound on Highway 52 and struck the rear of a vehicle stopped in the middle of the roadway. The second vehicle involved left the scene of the accident. No information about the make, model, driver, or injuries is available.

Proehl sustained moderate injuries and was transported by Johnson County EMS to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg. He was wearing a safety device.

Loman

A one-car accident occurred 2:10 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12, on Webb Road, one mile west of Highway J.

The accident occurred when the 2012 Ford F150, driven by Lee R. Loman, 57, of Versailles, was eastbound on Webb Road, traveled off the right side of the road, overturned, struck ground, and then struck a fence.

Loman sustained serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital in Jefferson City. He was not wearing a safety device.