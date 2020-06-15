Malenda Gibson

Malenda Marie Gibson, 58, of Versailles died June 9, 2020 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, while undergoing heart surgery.

She was born April 30, 1962 to Clifford H. Hales and Esther L. (Cowan) Hales in Independence. She was the youngest daughter of three.

Her parents moved to the Versailles area when she was young. At 9, she was diagnosed with Lupus.

She was involved in the local 4-H group, attended Bethel church, and enjoyed riding her horse Ribbon.

She was a 1980 graduate of the Morgan Co R-II High School in Versailles.

When she met her future husband, Mark, she had three jobs: she was working for Jim and Linda Petty in their health food store, Clark Hunter at the Morgan County Courthouse, and for the Bank of Versailles.

She married Mark S. Gibson May 10, 1986, in Bakersfield, Calif.

Due to her illness, they moved back to the Versailles area in 1990.

She received a kidney transplant from the University of Missouri in 1991.

She was a seamstress and had many hobbies and interests. She loved animals.

She and her husband owned and operated West View Market in Versailles until it closed a few years ago.

She is survived by her husband of Versailles; stepdaughter Lisa Woodruff and husband Blake; son Garrett Gibson and wife Amie of Camdenton; son Tyler Gibson of Versailles; sister Diana Holland of Warrensburg; Karen Miller and husband Jim, of Georgetown, Idaho; several grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather William Cowan.

In keeping with her wishes she was cremated.

Cremation arrangements under direction of the Scrivner-Morrow Funeral Home in Versailles.