Monday, December 20 to Sunday, December 26

County inmates in custody…62 Federal inmates in custody…46

Monday, Dec. 20, third degree domestic assault on Webb Road in Versailles.

Tuesday, Dec. 21, second degree child molestation on Versailles Road in Versailles.

Wednesday, Dec. 22, dog bite on Brendel Boulevard in Rocky Mount.

Thursday, Dec. 23, fraud on Adkinsvillage Road in Gravois Mills.

Thursday, Dec. 23, second degree burglary on Highway J in Gravois Mills.

Friday, Dec. 24, third degree domestic physical assault on Highway 52 in Versailles.

Saturday, Dec. 25, fourth degree assault on Highway 5 in Gravois Mills.