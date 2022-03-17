Monday, March 7 to Sunday, March 13

County inmates in custody…80 Federal inmates in custody…48

Monday, March 7, sexual assault on Westwood Drive in Stover.

Tuesday, March 8, stealing-$750 or more on Sawmill Road in Versailles.

Tuesday, March 8, mental commitment on Athens Road in Stover.

Tuesday, March 8, stealing, value less than $150 and no prior stealing offense on Ehlers Road in Stover.

Tuesday, March 8, stealing on Highway AA in Morgan County.

Thursday, March 10, stealing-motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft on Forest Run in Barnett.

Friday, March 11, third degree physical domestic assault on Highway T in Stover.

Friday, March 11, death investigation on Ivy Bend Road in Stover.

Saturday, March 12, shots fired on Moon Valley Road in Tipton.

Sunday, March 13, distribute/deliver manufactured controlled substance on Red Hollow Road in Gravois Mills.

Sunday, March 13, stealing on Gracey Creek Road in Barnett.

Sunday, March 13, trespassing on Seals Road in Versailles.

Sunday, March 13, open door on Webb Loop in Morgan County.