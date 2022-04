Monday, March 21 to Sunday, March 27

County inmates in custody…83 Federal inmates in custody…48

Monday, March 21, stealing on Idle Wild Road in Gravois Mills.

Tuesday, March 22, residential burglary, stealing-$750 or more on Seals Road in Versailles.

Tuesday, March 22, second degree residential burglary on Snipe Road in Versailles.

Tuesday, March 22, first degree harassment on Hillpoint Road in Barnett.

Tuesday, March 22, search warrant on East Lafayette Street in Versailles.

Wednesday, March 23, stealing on Gentle Slope Lane in Gravois Mills.

Thursday, March 24, stealing-motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft, on Indian Creek Lane in Barnett.

Thursday, March 24, physical domestic assault; possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid on Mini Farm Drive in Gravois Mills.

Thursday, March 24, fraud/forgery on Prairie Hollow Road in Gravois Mills.

Thursday, March 24, death investigation on Bee Sting Hills in Versailles.

Thursday, March 24, driving while intoxicated on North Beacon and Highway 52 in Morgan County.

Friday, March 25, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid on Highway 5 in Gravois Mills

Friday, March 25, illegal dumping on Eagle Point Road in Morgan County.

Friday, March 25, forgery, found property, on South Maple Avenue in Versailles.

Saturday, March 26, fourth degree assault, pursuant to subdivision of special victims at Morgan County Adult Detention Center in Versailles.

Sunday, March 27, sex offense on West Fourth Street in Stover.