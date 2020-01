Monday, Jan. 6 to Sunday, Jan. 12

County inmates in custody…83 Federal inmates in custody…55

Monday, Jan. 6, on Highway 5 in Morgan County, rape or attempted rape, first degree.

Monday, Jan. 6, on Knob Haven Road in Gravois Mills, missing prescription medication.

Tuesday, Jan. 7, on Highway J in Versailles, suicide threat.

Tuesday, Jan. 7, on Lewis Drive in Syracuse, abandoned a motor vehicle or trailer.

Tuesday, Jan. 7, on Inlet Road in Versailles, general information.

Tuesday, Jan. 7, on Bell Lane in Rocky Mount, property damage, second degree.

Tuesday, Jan. 7, on Hampton Circle in Stover, assault, third degree, special victim.

Tuesday, Jan. 7, on Gravois Heights Road in Gravois Mills, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid.

Wednesday, Jan. 8, on Troutdale Road in Gravois Mills, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid.

Wednesday, Jan.8, on North Oak Road in Stover, tampering with a witness in a felony prosecution.

Wednesday, Jan. 8, on East McNair Street in Versailles, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid.

Thursday, Jan. 9, on Highway 135 and Highway J in Gravois Mills, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid.

Thursday, Jan. 9, on Millcreek Loop in Gravois Mills, animal bite.

Thursday, Jan. 9, on East Newton Street in Versailles, failure to register as a sex offender.

Thursday, Jan. 9, on East Lafayette Street in Versailles, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid.

Friday, Jan. 10, in Morgan County, tampering or an attempt to tamper with a victim in a felony prosecution.

Friday, Jan. 10, on East Newton Street in Versailles, failure to register as a sex offender.

Friday, Jan. 10, on Foxtail Road in Gravois Mills, domestic assault, second degree.

Saturday, Jan 11, on Black Elk Lane in Stover, stealing motor vehicle, watercraft, or aircraft.

Sunday, Jan. 12, on Knob Haven Road in Gravois Mills, attempted suicide.