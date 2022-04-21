Monday, April 11 to Sunday, April 17

County inmates in custody…71 Federal inmates in custody…45

Tuesday, April 12, second degree property damage, domestic verbal assault on Highway TT in Versailles.

Tuesday, April 12, stealing, theft less than $500, first offense, on Seals Road in Versailles.

Wednesday, April 13, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid on Camp Circle in Versailles.

Friday, April 15, third degree domestic physical assault on Cali Court in Gravois Mills.

Friday, April 15, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony on Highway TT in Versailles.

Saturday, April 16, traffic stop, recovered stolen vehicle on Highway TT in Morgan County.

Saturday, April 16, fourth degree domestic assault, first or second offense, on Pyrmont Road in Stover.

Sunday, April 17, second degree domestic physical assault on Forest Street in Stover.

Sunday, April 17, animal bite on Oaktop Road in Gravois Mills.