Monday, February 7 to Saturday, February 12

County inmates in custody…73 Federal inmates in custody…47

Monday, Feb. 7, stealing, $750 or more, on Beal Road in Stover.

Monday, Feb. 7, fourth degree domestic assault, first or second offense, on Leatherman Lane in Versailles.

Monday, Feb. 7, stealing property, less than $50, on Montrose Drive in Rocky Mount.

Tuesday, Feb. 8, mental commitment on Highway P in Gravois Mills.

Tuesday, Feb. 8, first degree burglary, physical assault, on Highway 5 in Gravois Mills.

Tuesday, Feb. 8, dog bite on Old W. Road in Versailles.

Tuesday, Feb. 8, second degree burglary on Highway 52 in Versailles.

Wednesday, Feb. 9, shots fired, second degree domestic assault, on Lakewood Beach in Gravois Mills.

Wednesday, Feb. 9, stealing, value less than $150 and no prior stealing offense on Highway W in Rocky Mount.

Wednesday, Feb. 9, sex offense in Morgan County.

Thursday, Feb. 10, felony possession of controlled substance on McFarland Road in Versailles.

Thursday, Feb. 10, animal complaint on Eds Turn Road in Versailles.

Thursday, Feb. 10, fraud/forgery on Old Farm Road in Barnett.

Thursday, Feb. 10, assisted Grapevine Police Department in Grapevine, Texas.

Friday, Feb. 11, hindering prosecution on Sawmill Road in Stover.

Saturday, Feb. 12, habitual DWI on Dogwood Lake Drive in Stover.

Saturday, Feb. 12, unlawful possession of firearm, domestic physical assault on Cali Court in Gravois Mills.