Monday, Sept. 19 to Sunday, Sept. 25

County inmates in custody..112 Federal inmates in custody…35

Monday, Sept. 19, stealing on Highway 135 in Stover.

Tuesday, Sept. 20, accidental shooting, medical emergency on Hard Rock Road in Barnett.

Tuesday, Sept. 20, third degree assault on Newton Street in Versailles.

Tuesday, Sept. 20, possess controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid on Highway 5 and TT South.

Wednesday, Sept. 21, medical emergency on Golden Beach Road in Barnett.

Wednesday, Sept. 21, fourth degree domestic assault, first or second offense on Highway 5 in Gravois Mills.

Wednesday, Sept. 21, residential structure fire on Sawmill and Apache Road in Morgan County.

Wednesday, Sept. 21, receiving stolen property on Red Hollow Road in Gravois Mills.

Wednesday, Sept. 21, forgery on Dogwood Drive in Stover.

Thursday, Sept. 22, animal complaint in Morgan County.

Thursday, Sept. 22, endangering the welfare of a child on Ivy Bend Road in Stover.

Thursday, Sept. 22, possess controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid on Victoria Drive in Stover.

Friday, Sept. 23, sexual assault, fugitive arrest on Highway 5 in Gravois Mills.

Saturday, Sept. 24, traffic stop on Grain/Victoria in Morgan County.

Sunday, Sept. 25, outside agency assist on Oak Street in Stover.

Sunday, Sept. 25, dog bite, animal complaint on Blackberry Lane in Stover.