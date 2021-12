Morgan County Sheriff’s Report

County inmates in custody…68 Federal inmates in custody…44

Monday, December 13 to Sunday, December 19

Monday, Dec. 13, vandalism on Potters Ford Drive in Florence.

Monday, Dec. 13, trespassing on Webb Loop in Stover.

Tuesday, Dec. 14, suspicious vehicle activity on Artist Drive in Stover.

Tuesday, Dec. 14, found property on Laurel Road in Gravois Mills.

Tuesday, Dec. 14, third degree domestic assault on Fox Trot Road in Florence.

Tuesday, Dec. 14, residential burglary on Paul Road in Barnett.

Tuesday, Dec. 14, physical domestic assault, unlawful use of weapon on Bartons Court in Versailles.

Thursday, Dec. 16, stealing on Highway 52 in Versailles.

Thursday, Dec. 16, fraud/forgery in Morgan County.

Thursday, Dec. 16, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of Canibinoid on Deercrest Drive in Stover.

Thursday, Dec. 16, driving while revoked/suspended on Highway 52 and Highway D in Versailles.

Friday, Dec. 17, death investigation on Pond Road in Stover.

Friday, Dec. 17, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of Canibinoid on Deercrest Drive in Stover.

Friday, Dec. 17, fourth degree domestic assault, first or second offense on Lenox Road in Barnett.

Sunday, Dec. 19, general information on Marvin Road in Barnett.