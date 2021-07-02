Twelve Offenders Sentenced to the Missouri Department of Corrections

Dustin G. Dunklee, Morgan County Prosecuting Attorney, announces that in Morgan County Circuit Court action in May and June of 2021 twelve offenders were sentenced to terms of imprisonment in the Department of Corrections (DOC).

The twelve are:

1. Robert S. Johnson – Sentenced to four years in DOC for the class E felony of DWI – Persistent Offender under RSMo 559.115, with preference for the 120 day Institutional Treatment program in DOC.

2. Derrik S. Gritton – Sentenced to five years in DOC for the class C felony of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

3. Sandra M. Boals – Sentenced to five years in DOC for the class D felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

4. Zachary W. Oxford – Sentenced to five years in DOC for the unclassified felony of Rape First Degree, a consecutive five years in DOC for the unclassified felony of Rape First Degree (a total of 10 years in DOC on the rape convictions), five years in DOC for the class D felony of Sodomy Second Degree and 15 years in DOC for the class B felony of Burglary First Degree. The rape conviction requires Mr. Oxford to serve 85% of his sentence before he’s eligible for parole and he is then subject to lifetime supervision by Probation and Parole, Lifetime GPS tracking and must register as a Tier III sex offender for life.

5. John D. Varvera – Sentenced to three years in DOC for the class D felony of Forgery.

6. Jesse L. Stone – Sentenced to 10 years in DOC for the class D felony of Tampering with a Motor Vehicle and 10 years in DOC for the class D felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

7. Kyle D. Washia – Sentenced to five years in DOC for the class D felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

8. Rayburn P. Webb – Sentenced to seven years in DOC for the class E felony of Resisting Arrest under RSMo 559.115, with preference for the 120 day shock program in DOC.

9. Scott A. Medford – Sentenced to 10 years in DOC for the class C felony of Stealing, the class D felony of Tampering with a Motor Vehicle, the class D felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance (x2), the class D felony of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (x2) under RSMo 217.362, and the one-year long term treatment program in DOC.

10. Heather I. Howard – Sentenced to seven years in DOC for the class D felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

11. Jeffrey J. Zimmer – Sentenced to 10 years in DOC for the class B felony of Assault on Law Enforcement Officer.

12. Christopher J. Perry – Sentenced to seven years in DOC for the class D felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance and seven years in DOC for the class C felony of Distribution of a Controlled Substance.

These cases were prosecuted by Prosecuting Attorney Dustin G. Dunklee and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Douglas Kinde & Derik Kinde, through the efforts of Mr. Dunklee’s staff members, and the professional investigations of all law enforcement agencies involved.

Please direct all questions to Dustin G. Dunklee, Morgan County Prosecuting Attorney.