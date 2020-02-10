Monday, Feb. 3 to Sunday, Feb. 9

Offenses

Domestic violence 1

Stealing 1

Animal abuse/neglect/running loose 3

Illegal drugs 1

Incidents

Medical 1

Vehicle lock out 2

Noise complaint 1

Information:

• Officer assisted a family in need of clothing for their children. Officer was able to acquire clothing and donate it to the family.

• Officer was called to Third Street for a female locked out of her residence. Officer was able to gain access to the residence.

• Officer took a report of theft from the storage sheds on North High Street.

• Officer responded to Oak Park Lane for a noise complaint. Officer spoke with the subjects and gave them a verbal warning for peace disturbance.

• Officer assisted the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office with a search warrant on South Walnut. One female was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant. Drug paraphernalia items were found inside the residence. Case will be followed up by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

With the hiring of Officer John Cannon, I have been able to assign him the duty of enforcing the open storage of inoperable and/or unlicensed vehicles or public safety hazards prohibited, and debris on property. Officer Cannon will pick a day and pass out warnings and, if necessary, summons for failure to comply with the city ordinance.

Since the beginning of February, when he became a full-time officer with the City of Stover, Officer Cannon has passed out or followed up on 24 different violations in the city.

“Our goal is to serve and protect the Stover community.” If you notice something unusual in town, don’t hesitate to call your police department. The department telephone number is 573-377-4300. Help us to help you.

In case of emergency, dial 911. -Chief Trampus Jackson