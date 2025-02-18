Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton Considers U.S. Senate Run, Launches Level Up PAC in Rockford

This article highlights Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton’s visit to Rockford, where she announced her new Level Up PAC and discussed a potential run for U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin’s seat if he retires.

Stratton criticized the early actions of President Donald Trump’s administration, citing a lack of progress on issues like healthcare and cost reductions.

During a panel discussion at IBEW Local 364 union hall, Stratton, along with Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara and Rev. Violet Johnicker, addressed concerns about federal policies.

McNamara expressed frustration with the confusion caused by the new administration’s actions, while Johnicker highlighted the fear among local immigrant communities, particularly Swahili-speaking families from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, who worry about deportation under the new policies.

The event brought together union leaders, civic figures, and local Democrats, emphasizing the impact of national policies on local communities and the need for continued advocacy.