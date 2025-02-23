Michigan’s 2026 Midterms: New Party Chairs Set the Stage for a Fierce Political Battle

Michigan’s political landscape is shaping up to be highly competitive as both parties prepare for the 2026 midterms.

The recent elections of new chairs for both the Michigan Republican and Democratic parties set the stage for what could be a pivotal year, particularly with the looming U.S. Senate race and other key contests.

On the Republican side, State Sen. Jim Runestad’s election as party chair signals a leadership change, but also raises concerns about balancing his role in the state legislature with party duties.

His commitment to maintaining his Senate position despite the additional responsibility of the party chair is an interesting dynamic, especially with the party currently in the minority.

For the Democrats, Curtis Hertel’s selection as party chair brings someone with legislative experience, though his previous congressional bid in 2024 fell short.

His statement about advocating for working people could resonate with voters in a state that has been a battleground for both parties in recent years.

As Michigan is set to be a critical state in the 2026 midterms, the strategies and leadership choices of these two new party chairs will play a significant role in shaping the political landscape, especially with the potential Senate vacancy left by Sen. Gary Peters’ decision not to seek re-election.

The outcome of these races will likely have far-reaching implications not just for Michigan, but for the broader national political scene.